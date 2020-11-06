Mumbai: 72-inch water pipeline bursts in Andheri

Mumbai: On Thursday evening, a 72-inch water pipeline had burst at Andheri East's Saki Vihar Road. The incident took place around 7.30 pm near Harmani Apartment at Krishnalal Marwah Road.
Water supply in the nearby areas of Powai, Chandivli MHADA Colony, and Milind Nagar was disrupted as this was the main pipeline that would supply water to these areas. BMC officials informed repair works were being carried out at the pipeline, following which accident took place.
However, water supply to these areas was later restored.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)