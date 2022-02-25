Mumbai: 70th Foundation Day of ESIC celebrated in city with Special Suvidha Samagam

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) celebrated its 70th Foundation Day at its regional office in Lower Parel. To mark the day, a Special Suvidha Samagam and an awareness camp-cum-workshop were conducted, wherein various employers, insured persons and ESIC beneficiaries also participated.

Additional Commissioner and Regional Director Pranay Sinha and other senior officers like Deputy Director Mahadev Meena, State Medical Officer Shri Datta Kamble, Ankita Bannerjee (DD), Alok Gupta (DD), Asutosh Giri (DD), PK Barik (Assistant Director), and Gopesh Upadhyaya of ESIC Mumbai regional office were present. Pranay Sinha gave a brief about there cent initiatives taken up by ESIC in the Maharashtra region. He also distributed pensionary benefit sanction letters to the widows of some IPs who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:36 AM IST