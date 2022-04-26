Mumbai: 700-page charge sheet filed against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case

Mumbai's Colaba Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet of around 700 pages against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the phone tapping case.

Statements of around 20 people including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse have been included in the charge sheet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

An FIR against Shukla was registered at the Colaba police station in March under the Indian Telegraph Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint by senior police officer Rajiv Jain, who accused her of having put the phone numbers of Eknath Khadse and Sanjay Raut under surveillance. The alleged illegal phone tapping had taken place when Shukla headed the state intelligence department (SID), police had earlier said.

The Pune police have also registered an FIR against Shukla at Bund Garden police station in connection with alleged illegal tapping of the phones of Congress leader Nana Patole when a BJP-led government was in power in the state. Patole is now state Congress chief.

Shukla is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:55 PM IST