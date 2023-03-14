Mumbai: 70-year-old woman lost ₹49,000 to power bill scam

Representative image

Mumbai: A 70-year-old woman from Kolkata visiting her daughter in Mumbai lost ₹49,000 after falling prey to a bogus e-mail asking her to pay the pending electricity bill for her Kolkata residence.

On March 2, the woman received the email which also contained a link and a cell phone number of the 'electricity officer' she could contact in case of any queries. Since she had already made the bill payment, she called the number and informed the person about the same.

The 'officer', who spoke in Bengali to gain her trust, told her that the electronic clearance services server was not updated. He then asked her to download a remote access app on her cell phone and managed to siphon off ₹49,500 from her bank account. Sensing something amiss, the woman visited the bank immediately and realised that she had been duped. She then approached the police and registered a complaint.