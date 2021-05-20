Mumbai: 70-year-old Jain monk, convicted for molestation, dies by suicide

Mumbai: A 70-year-old Jain monk died by suicide inside a Jain temple at Ghatkopar East on Wednesday night. The monk identified as Manohar Lal Muni was the head monk at a Jain temple at Ghatkopar East. The police recovered a suicide note in which he stated that, his guru came in his dreams and said that "his humanitarian work on the planet has been completed, and he shall return to pray together".

In 2017 Lal was convicted for molesting a 19-year-old girl, recently a sessions court upheld his sentence and ordered him to surrender before the magistrate court to undergo the sentence.

According to the police, on Thursday morning at around 6.40, Lal's sevak (assistant) was the first person to find him dead. The sevak then reached Pant Nagar police station and alerted them. The police took him to Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Confirming the development senior inspector of Pant Nagar police station Suhas Kamble said, "We have recovered a suicide note and registered an accidental death report, further investigation is underway." The police have ruled out any foul play.

In 2012 Lal was arrested under section 354 (molestation) of the IPC for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old girl under the guise of treating her depression. In 2017 the Mulund magistrate court found him guilty and sentenced him 2 years of imprisonment and ordered him to pay fine of ₹ 50,000 to the victim. Lal moved Sessions Court against the order.