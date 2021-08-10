Mumbai: 70 capsules filled with cocaine flushed by doctors from Mozambique national caught by NCB

The doctors at the JJ Hospital have managed to flush out 70 capsules filled with cocaine in ten attempts from the body of a Mozambique national who was caught by the NCB from the international airport. As per the NCB, this is one of the biggest drug seizures of South American cocaine from the body of drug mules, NCB Mumbai has seized approximately 1.050 kg of cocaine valuing Rs 10 crores in illicit international market in the said operation.

The accused person has been identified as Fumo Emanuel Zedequias.

According to the NCB sources, acting on a secret input that one suspect person who is carrying cocaine is coming to Mumbai, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted Mozambique national Zedequias at the CSMI Airport on August 08 at around 2 am. The said suspect was interrogated on the spot and it was revealed that he was carrying drugs inside his stomach. It was further revealed that the suspect had swallowed around 70 capsules filled with cocaine.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 07:21 PM IST