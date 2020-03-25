Mumbai: 7-feet-long crocodile was rescued

Mumbai: A 7-feet-long crocodile was rescued from the Bhandup area on Tuesday, the crocodile was fallen in a 6-feet deep pit which was rescued by the team of Plant & Animals Welfare Society - Mumbai (PAWS-Mumbai) and Amma Care Foundation (ACF).

According to the Sunish Subramanian Kunju, secretary of paws said, "Around 9.25 am we received a call from the BMC staff that a crocodile was fallen in a lot under a pipeline near Van Devi Mandir in Bhandup Water Complex".

Then Kunju olong with PAWS volunteers Hasmukh Valanju, Tanmay Kolte and Chandramani Yadav rushed to the spot and rescued a female, 7 feet long and 75 Kg weight Crocodile. As per the guidelines, the Crocodile was taken to Thane Forest Office and where it was examined by Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Manish Pingle. "Crocodile was fit and very healthy, so it is advised to released immediately said Dr. Pingle.

" The Crocodile may have came from nearby lake and accidently fallen in the pit and can't come out of it, so it was rescued and relocated back into its natural habitat," said Kunju.