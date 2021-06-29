Mumbai: 7% drop in Covid cases on Tues, but state records rise in numbers

Mumbai witnessed 7% drop in the Covid cases on Tuesday, with 562 new infections and 12 covid deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count is at 7,21,526, while 15,426 fatalities have taken place. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has increased to 96%.

Maharashtra witnessed a jump in cases on Tuesday, with 8,085 new infections and 231 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.With this, the total cases stands at 60,51,633, with 1,21,804 fatalities so far. Moreover the state recovery rate has also touched 96 per cent.

Dr. Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said the government has been able to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have a population of more than 120 million in Maharashtra and till now 60,51,633 have been infected with the virus. This shows that we have been able to deal effectively with Covid-19,” he said.