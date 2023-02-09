Mumbai: 7 booked for duping jeweller of gold worth Rs 12.31 Cr | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Lokmanya Tilak Marg police have registered a case against seven suspects for duping a jeweller of gold worth Rs 12.31crore.

According to Lokmanya Tilak Marg police, Bipin Mehta, 65, a jeweller, complained on Monday that some people had taken money and gold worth Rs 12.31 crore from him, saying that he would get a higher return on investment.

Based on Mehta's complaint, police booked Damas Gold Private Limited directors Jagdish Pahuja, Monil Pahuja, Rajil Pahuja, Jaichandan Satyanarayan, company's accountant Mohan Devadiga, chief sales officer Raghunath Sachwani and general manager of Sharjah office Shabbir Patanwala for cheating.

A police official said that Mehta had given cash of around Rs1.5 crore and gold biscuits worth Rs 11 crore to the suspect, which the suspect did not return. A case has been registered against the seven suspects under relevant sections of law.

