Mumbai: 68-Year-old Arrested For Defrauding Victims On Pretext Of Selling Homes in Dadar

Representational Image

The Shivaji Park police have apprehended Vishnu Mahipat Jadhav (68) on charges of defrauding multiple individuals by falsely offering them homes. Jadhav, operating in the Dadar area, collaborated with a group of real estate agents to deceive unsuspecting people seeking housing. Following complaints from the victims, an FIR was registered, leading to Jadhav's arrest.

Repeat Offender

This is not the first time Jadhav has faced such charges. The police reveal that he had been previously arrested on similar counts. As the owner of Navalkar building, located opposite the Shivaji Park Police Station, Jadhav allegedly took advantage of its redevelopment prospects to swindle people. By falsely promising them flats in the new building, he collected crores of rupees from unsuspecting individuals. In 2018, he amassed over Rs 2.34 crore through this fraudulent scheme. Although a case was registered against him at the time, he managed to secure bail and was released.

Resumption of Fraudulent Activities

Despite facing legal consequences in the past, Jadhav resumed his deceptive practices. He continued to make false promises, convincing people to hand over cash and cheques in exchange for receipts and Memorandum of Understanding documents. However, he failed to fulfill his commitments regarding the building's redevelopment. As a result, a case was filed against him for cheating individuals of Rs 37 lakhs. Consequently, Jadhav was arrested under IPC sections 420, 406, and 409. Additionally, he is facing a separate case of cheque bouncing registered at the Mahim police station.