Mumbai: 6.7-km long tunnel to help discharge sewage into STP

The BMC plans to construct a 6.7-km long tunnel that will divert sewage from entering the Mithi river and will go straight into the Dharavi sewage treatment plant. The sewage currently gets discharged from two nullahs in Kurla. The cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 500 crore.

However, the standing committee has upheld the proposal, citing a need to study this in detail. A few members of the standing committee also raised objection over the cost and appointment of a previously blacklisted contractor.

“The 11-month delay in the tender process has led to an increase in expenses,” a civic official said.

In regards to the contractor, standing committee members said the BMC has reinstated J Kumar who was involved in the infamous road scam in 2016. The civic body has reportedly reduced the period for which the contractor was blacklisted and has increased the fine amount imposed on him, a few standing committee members said.

“According to the new decision, the company’s blacklist period ended in 2019. The company, which has been flouting road repair works is set to be awarded the contract for this important work. Therefore, the quality of these works is likely to be questioned in the future. We have raised this issue and we will be opposing the appointment of this contractor,” said BJP corporator Vinod Mishra.

Meanwhile, as part of the Mithi river rejuvenation plan, the MMRDA and BMC are in talks to start sewage treatment plants (STP) at appropriate locations across the river banks in order to treat effluents and increase the dissolved oxygen in the river, which in turn will help increase the biochemical oxygen demand and chemical oxygen demand.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:48 PM IST