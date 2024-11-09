 Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Palghar Resident Duped Of ₹7 Lakh By Fake Home Dept Official Offering Job To Man's Nephew
Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Mumbai: A 66-year-old man was recently duped of nearly Rs 7 lakh by a purported state home department official on the pretext of providing the man’s nephew a job in the central excise department.

The complainant is a resident of Palghar and was introduced to the ‘fake official' by a common friend. The accused later asked him to meet near the MLA Hostel close to Mantralaya. The man and his nephew were asked to pay Rs 7 lakh for the job, but they agreed to pay only through bank transfer.

Between June 7, 2022, and August last year, the complainant paid Rs 6.40 lakh to the accused. However, when he confronted the accused about the job, the latter kept saying that the process was in the final stages. Later, though, he stopped answering his calls.

