Mumbai: 66 Maharashtra cops bag I-Day medals

Twenty-five Police personnel from Maharashtra were among 628 from across India who bagged the gallantry awards on the eve of the Independence day while the President's Police medal for distinguished service to three officers of the Maharashtra Police. Altogether 66 police personnel from Maharashtra bagged various medals and awards.

The President's police medal went to Additional DGP, State Intelligence Ashutosh Karbhari Dumbare, Airport security sub-inspector Ashok Uttam Ahire and Yavatmal sub-inspector Vinod Kumar Laltaprasad Tiwari.

The highest 256 gallantry awards have gone to the J&K Police personnel, followed by 151 to personnel from CRPF, 67 from Odisha Police and 23 from ITBP. Goa's Inspector General of Police Rajesh Kumar bagged the President's Police Medal for distinguished service.

The police medal for meritorious services in Maharashtra went to following officers: SRPF, Aurangabad commandant Madhukar Satpute, Mumbai motor transport DCP Shekhar Gulabrao Kurhade, Pune Crime Branch ACP Surendra Madhukar Deshmukh, Mumbai (Andheri West) ACP Mrs Jyotsna Vilas Rasam, Nagpur SRPF assistant commandant Lalit Rmkrupal Mishra, , Mumbai Intelligence Police inspector Madhukar Ganpat Sawant, SRPF Amravati inspector Rajendra Ambadasji Raut, Mumbai's Kherwadi police station inspector Sanjay Devram Nikumbe, Force One, Goregaon inspector Dattatray Raghunath Khandagale, Thane Traffic police inspector Kalyanji Narayan Ghete, Byculla police inspector Chimaji Jagannath Jadhv, Mumbai crime branch inspector Nitin Prabhakar Dalvi, Gadchiroli intelligence inspector Motiram Bakkaji Mdavi, Colaba DGP Office sub-inspector Ulhas Sitaram Rokade, Mumbai North control room sub-inspector Sunil Tawde, Mumbai crime branch sub-inspector Suresh Namdeo Patil, Claba senior intelligence officer Harishchandra Ganpat Thombare, Raigad sub-inspector Sanjay Vasant Sawnt, Pune reserve police sub-inspector Santosh Sitaram Jadhav, Aurangabad assistant sub-inspector Balu Bhimraj Kanade, Aurangabd assist SI Vishnu Mainami Rakde, Mumbai CID assistant SI Popat Krishna Agawane, Nagpur rural assistant SI Subhash Shripat Burde, Pune city Assistant SI Vijay Narayan Bhosale, Pune city assist SI Paul Raj Anthony, Worli-Mumbai assistant SI Vinod Atmaram Vichare, Andheri assistant SI Bharat Kondiba Shinde, Nashik crime branch asst SI Anant Sahebrao Patil, Thane special branch asst SI Dnyandev Jadhav, Mumbai V R Road police station asst SI Subhash Sawant, Mumbai CID asst SI Nitin Bandu Sawant, Thane asst SI Yuvraj Mansingh Pawar, Aurangabad crime branch Assist SI Deepak Nanasaheb Dhone, Beed Assist SI Suruakant Gulbhile, Nashik rural intelligence officer Vishnu Bahiru Patil, Nashik Rural head constable Santu Khinde, Thane crime branch head constable Ananda Bhilare, Chandrapur head constable Pratapkumar Pramotha Ranjan Bala and Jalna anti-terrorism cell head constable Rasheed Rahim Shaikh.

Twenty five police personnel bagging the gallantry award from Maharashtra are: Lingnath Portel, Moreshwar Weladi, Bichhu Sidam, Shyamsay Kodape, Nitesh Weladi, ACP Govardhan Kolekar, Addl SP Hari Balaji N, IPS, Praven Kulsam, Sadwali Shankar Asam, Yogesh Devaram Patil, Sudarshan Suresh Katkar, Rohidas Shuluji Nikure, Aashis Chavhan, Pankaj Halami, Aaditya Madavi, Rambhau Hichami, Mogalshah Jivan Mdavi, Dhyaneshwar Gawade, Rajendra Kumar Pramanand Tiwari, Vinayak Atkar, Omprakash Jamnik, Addl SP Manjunath Singh, IPS, Navanath Thakaji Dhavale, ARindkumar Madavi and Pundalik.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 01:22 AM IST