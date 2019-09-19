Mumbai: 65-year-old rainfall record broken

MUMBAI: Mumbai has broken its 65-year record for the highest rainfall recorded in the month of September, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the data, Santacruz observatory has recorded 959mm of rainfall in the first 18 days of September by breaking the record 920mm of rainfall recorded in Sept 1954.

“It is the third time the city has received 900mm rainfall in a month. The active monsoon and continuous low pressure formed in Bay of Bengal have lead to heavy to heavy rain in the city and its adjoining areas,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert in Mumbai from Sept 19-21, predicting ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall.