Mumbai: 641 cases registered for flouting COVID-19 norms on April 28

Mumbai: Mumbai Police registered 641 cases in connection to the lockdown violations recorded on Wednesday, of which most were registered against citizens found moving around the city without any reasons. Lockdown-like curbs have been imposed in the city to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and strict action is being initiated against those caught violating lockdown, Covid rules and regulations. Police booked the violators under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobedience of orders promulgated by public servants (Section 188).

According to the data released by the police, of the 641 violations recorded on Wednesday, 180 were for public movement without a valid reason, followed by 179 cases registered against non-essential shop establishments for operating despite asked not to. Police had registered 153 cases against people found without a face mask and 82 cases for gathering in public and eight hotel establishments were booked for violating the rules under section 188 of the IPC.

Mumbai Police booked eight motorists for illegal vehicular movement, three cases against betel nut shops and 14 cases each against COVID patients violating quarantine rules and action against hawkers. Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that from April 5 till 28, 5,450 cases of COVID violations were recorded in Mumbai, which is also a result of a continuous crackdown by the police personnel.

DCP Chaitanya S added that, from March 21 last year till date, Mumbai Police have 58,620 citizens, of which 36,387 people were arrested and released on bail, 30,747 were issued notice and 3,997 were yet to be apprehended.