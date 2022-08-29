Mumbai: 63-yr-old gets jail for masturbating before child | PTI

A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday sentenced a 63-year-old tailor to a year’s imprisonment for masturbating in front of a four-year-old boy in 2019.

The man, who ran a shop in the child’s neighbourhood, had also hugged him tightly after the lewd behaviour. Special Judge PP Bankar found him guilty of sexual harassment under the POCSO Act and also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on him.

If he defaults on paying the fine, he will have to serve an additional one-month sentence in prison. The court, however, noted that he had been in custody as an undertrial for 11 months between June 2019 and May 2020 after his arrest. The man’s sentence was suspended immediately after he informed his court that he wished to challenge the conviction.

The incident took place on June 4, 2019, when the child was playing near his house. The child was shocked by the behaviour. He had told his elder brother about it when the elder sibling enquired with him. The elder brother informed his father on whatsapp and the father rushed home. The family approached the police station where the mother lodged the complaint against the man.