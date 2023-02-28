Mumbai: 62-yr-old resident loses ₹1.59L trying to get defunct landline working | Freepik

Mumbai: A senior citizen from Chembur trying to get his defunct Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) phone line fixed got duped in the process and lost Rs1.59 lakh to fraudsters.

Ajit Sandu, 62, had complained to MTNL that his phone line had been defunct for several days. On Friday (February 24) got a call from a person claiming to be from the service provider. Sandu was informed that he would have to pay a processing fee of Rs10 after which his phone line would be active again. He was then sent a link to the AnyDesk app and was told to download it to complete the transaction. Sandu obliged and was sent another link to make the payment. He filled in the relevant details of his daughter's credit card and Rs10 was deducted from her account. However, his daughter received two messages immediately after, informing her that Rs99,999 and Rs59,000 had been deducted from her account. Realising he had been duped, Sandu then lodged a complaint with the Chembur police.

Caution by Mumbai Cyber Crime Cell for citizens

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of Mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank/platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts. “People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.