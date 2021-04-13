Mumbai: 61-yr-old charitable trust starts meal service for Covid affected families

Amid the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the state, Maheshwari Pragati Mandal a non-profit socio-charitable trust, has started meal services for the affected families based in Mumbai.

The 61-year-old trust is mainly known for providing accommodation at concessional rates to outstation Samaj Bandhus, coming in to Mumbai for medical treatment.

As part of the campaign, the Mandal will be providing free meals in disposable containers to the affected families in Girgaon and Marine Drive areas and Andheri, where the Mandal has its own branches.

A single lunch and dinner combination would cost Rs 100 per person and the lunch service would be available between 11 am and 12 noon and the dinner will be available around 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

"Many Mumbaikars are severely infected and due to the isolation norms, the people are facing hindrances in arranging meals, which is why we have initiated this campaign," said Kailash Sharma - member of the trust.

"Earlier our meal services were restricted to only our guests, however, now that the pandemic is spreading and a lot of families are affected we have decided to expand our services for everyone," Sharma added.

He further said that orders could be taken over phone and to minimise contact the Mandal is encouraging only online transaction.

Sharma also mentioned that the service is for takeaway only and dining in option is not available.