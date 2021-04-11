Mumbai: 61 private centres to administer vaccine in city today

Sixty-one of 71 Private COVID centres will conduct vaccination on Monday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This comes after the civic body distributed vaccine doses to the private centres along with government and civic-run centres.

Meanwhile, 33,256 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Sunday, of which 33,172 were inoculated with Covishield, while the remaining 84 were administered with Covaxin.

Suresh Kakani, additional civic commissioner, in-charge of public health department, said, “BMC will continue pushing with the government to get more vaccine doses so the drive can resume normally. We have received 100,000 doses on Friday night, and another 135,000 more doses on Saturday night,” he said.

Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to administer more than 10 million doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the state health department announced on Sunday. As of April 11 morning, the state "administered 10,038,421 doses, highest in the country so far," Dr Pradeep Vyas, the principal secretary of Maharashtra’s health department, said.