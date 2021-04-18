Mumbai: 602 people booked for Covid norm violations

As a part of the weekend lockdown on Saturday, a total of 256 cases were registered against citizens violating the Covid rules and regulations, making a total of 28,851 cases recorded since March 20 last year.

In the 256 cases, police booked over 602 people under relevant sections of the IPC for disobedience of orders promulgated by public servants (Section 188), of which 400 were released on bail, 195 were issued a notice and seven are still yet to be apprehended.

According to the data shared by Mumbai Police, of the 256 cases registered against violators, 71 cases were registered against people found without a face mask and gathering in public on Saturday. The data revealed that 43 cases were registered against COVID related patients for skipping quarantine and eleven cases against hotel establishments for violating rules and some against betel nut shops. Meanwhile 59 cases were registered against other shops for violating strict COVID rules during the weekend lockdown.

Majority of violations recorded on Saturday were found in the western suburbs of Mumbai, which covers the Bandra-Jogeshwari area with 141 cases of violations recorded.