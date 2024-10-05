Mumbai: 60-Yr-Old Retired Railway Clerk Duped Of ₹9 Lakh; Case Filed

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Scammers posing as customer care executives duped a 60-year-old retired railway clerk from Thane of Rs 9 lakh in a phishing scam. On September 21, the man received a call claiming her last month’s electricity bill hadn’t been updated, despite payment. The scammer instructed her to make a Rs 10 transaction to resolve the issue or face disconnection.

Later, the scammer videocalled her, sending a link via WhatsApp, which she clicked and followed instructions. Soon after, Rs 9.28 lakh was siphoned from her account. Realising the fraud, the victim blocked her account and reported the crime to the police. The police have registered a case.