Updated on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:52 AM IST

Mumbai: 60-year-old woman attempts to set herself ablaze outside Mantralaya

The woman alleged that she was framed by the police in a case
FPJ Web Desk
Mantralaya | File

A 60-year-old woman poured kerosene oil on herself and tried to set herself ablaze at the gate of Mantralaya in Mumbai last evening alleging that she has been framed by the police in a case.

She demanded that action be taken against the concerned police officer and FIR against her be cancelled.

