 Mumbai: 6 Students Held For Printing & Selling 600 Fake Garba Passes Worth ₹6 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 6 Students Held For Printing & Selling 600 Fake Garba Passes Worth ₹6 Lakh

Mumbai: 6 Students Held For Printing & Selling 600 Fake Garba Passes Worth ₹6 Lakh

In just five days, they managed to sell 400 passes, revealed one of the teen accused. They don't have criminal antecedents, said the police, adding that one of them is still at large.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Borivali police on Tuesday arrested six students for allegedly printing 600 fake Garba passes worth Rs 6 lakh for the festive event organised by BJP leader Pravin Darekar. In just five days, they managed to sell 400 passes, revealed one of the teen accused. They don't have criminal antecedents, said the police, adding that one of them is still at large.

They further said that a tip-off about the con was received, while a complaint was also filed by an event management businessman. The cops subsequently came to know that some persons were selling fake passes for Raigarh Pratishthan Rangraj Garba, which is annually organised at Balasaheb Thackeray ground in Borivali West.

Read Also
Mumbai This Weekend: Navratri Events, Garba Nights And More
article-image

The police managed to track down one of the accused, Ansh Nagar, 20, from Nalasopara through his contact number. The cops met him and inquired where the fake passes were made. He finally revealed that he along with the five others conspired to print the fake passes at Kandivali's Chamunda stationery store, which belongs to another accused Manoj Chawada, 19. He printed 600 passes and distributed them to the group, said Nagar, adding that they sold 400 passes between October 3 and 7.

Read Also
Mumbai: Hindu Groups Call For Restricting Non-Hindus From Garba Venues Citing 'Love Jihad' Concerns...
article-image

The remaining four accused have been identified as Bhavya Makwana, Raj Makwana and Yash Mehta. All of them are aged 19 years and are Kandivali residents. Their accomplice Keyur Nai is aged 20, while Prem Chawada, 19, is on the run.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 9-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By BMC Garbage Truck In Govandi; Driver Arrested (VIDEO)
Mumbai: 9-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By BMC Garbage Truck In Govandi; Driver Arrested (VIDEO)
Mumbai: Customs Officials Arrest 2 For Alleged Smuggling Of Mephedrone From Europe Through Postal Service
Mumbai: Customs Officials Arrest 2 For Alleged Smuggling Of Mephedrone From Europe Through Postal Service
Mumbai: Slab Collapse At MHADA Building In Byculla Averts Disaster As Structure Was Vacated
Mumbai: Slab Collapse At MHADA Building In Byculla Averts Disaster As Structure Was Vacated
Assam: CBI Set To Investigate 41 Trading Scams
Assam: CBI Set To Investigate 41 Trading Scams

They have been booked for cheating and forgery.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 9-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By BMC Garbage Truck In Govandi; Driver Arrested...

Mumbai: 9-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By BMC Garbage Truck In Govandi; Driver Arrested...

Mumbai: Customs Officials Arrest 2 For Alleged Smuggling Of Mephedrone From Europe Through Postal...

Mumbai: Customs Officials Arrest 2 For Alleged Smuggling Of Mephedrone From Europe Through Postal...

Mumbai: Slab Collapse At MHADA Building In Byculla Averts Disaster As Structure Was Vacated

Mumbai: Slab Collapse At MHADA Building In Byculla Averts Disaster As Structure Was Vacated

Navi Mumbai: Traffic Police Launch Special Drive Against Unruly Auto Drivers In Ghansoli, Fining 100...

Navi Mumbai: Traffic Police Launch Special Drive Against Unruly Auto Drivers In Ghansoli, Fining 100...

Mumbai: MMRCL Issues RFP For 4.2-Acre Nariman Point Plot; First Major Transit-Oriented Development

Mumbai: MMRCL Issues RFP For 4.2-Acre Nariman Point Plot; First Major Transit-Oriented Development