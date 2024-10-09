Mumbai: 6 Students Held For Printing & Selling 600 Fake Garba Passes Worth ₹6 Lakh

Representative Image

The Borivali police on Tuesday arrested six students for allegedly printing 600 fake Garba passes worth Rs 6 lakh for the festive event organised by BJP leader Pravin Darekar. In just five days, they managed to sell 400 passes, revealed one of the teen accused. They don't have criminal antecedents, said the police, adding that one of them is still at large.

They further said that a tip-off about the con was received, while a complaint was also filed by an event management businessman. The cops subsequently came to know that some persons were selling fake passes for Raigarh Pratishthan Rangraj Garba, which is annually organised at Balasaheb Thackeray ground in Borivali West.

The police managed to track down one of the accused, Ansh Nagar, 20, from Nalasopara through his contact number. The cops met him and inquired where the fake passes were made. He finally revealed that he along with the five others conspired to print the fake passes at Kandivali's Chamunda stationery store, which belongs to another accused Manoj Chawada, 19. He printed 600 passes and distributed them to the group, said Nagar, adding that they sold 400 passes between October 3 and 7.

The remaining four accused have been identified as Bhavya Makwana, Raj Makwana and Yash Mehta. All of them are aged 19 years and are Kandivali residents. Their accomplice Keyur Nai is aged 20, while Prem Chawada, 19, is on the run.

They have been booked for cheating and forgery.