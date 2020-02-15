Mumbai: 6 people injured after clash breaks out between two groups in Chembur

At least 6 people were injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Chembur's Mukund Nagar area, on Friday night.
According to India TV, two groups clashed with each other when glass windows of few cars were shattered by cricket balls. This led to an argument between car owners and kids who were playing cricket. The verbal argument soon turned into an ugly fight as the people started fighting and stone-pelting.
The cops have registered a case and are investigating the matter. A police official told news agency ANI, "We are registering a case. Investigation will be done."
In October 2019, seven policemen were injured following a clash with local protestors in Chembur. The protestors turned violent following the last rite procession of a man who had committed suicide alleging police in-action in case of his missing daughter.
A large number of locals took part in the last rite procession of the victim. However, during the same, some locals started pelting stone and also damaged four police vehicles. Police also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the angry mob. Following the clash with locals, large numbers of police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Injured policemen were admitted in the hospital for treatment.
(Inputs from ANI)
