Mumbai: 6 months on, no notebooks for civic schoolchildren

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) provides 27 study materials to students of the civic-run schools. Unfortunately, due to the negligence of education department officers, schoolchildren failed to get notebooks even after six months of the new academic session.

Shiv Sena corporator Rahul Kanal, who is also a member of the BMC’s education committee, raised a question on the working of the education department as the children in civic schools come from the lower strata and the economically weaker section of society.

“Due to bad financial health of their families, the kids drop out of schools and their education suffers. How can we expect them to continue their studies if the BMC officials keep showing such negligence and laid back attitude,” he said.

The BMC gives 27 study items to the students of its schools. Earlier, these items used to be given to the schoolchildren on day 1 of the new academic session.

It is sad that even after six months of the start of the academic session, the negligent education officials have failed to give notebooks to write, he added.

The Shiv Sena corporator alleged that this year, study materials were given to the students in September, but notebooks, along with other items, were not given.

On this, BMC’s education committee chairperson Anjali Naik ordered the administration to provide notebooks to the children. “If they fail to provide the schoolkids with notebooks before Nov 30, then the officials concerned will have to shell out money from their own pockets for the notebooks,” Naik said.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) provides 27 study materials to students of the civic-run schools. Unfortunately, due to the negligence of education department officers, schoolchildren failed to get notebooks even after six months of the new academic session.

Shiv Sena corporator Rahul Kanal, who is also a member of the BMC’s education committee, raised a question on the working of the education department as the children in civic schools come from the lower strata and the economically weaker section of society.

“Due to bad financial health of their families, the kids drop out of schools and their education suffers. How can we expect them to continue their studies if the BMC officials keep showing such negligence and laid back attitude,” he said.

The BMC gives 27 study items to the students of its schools. Earlier, these items used to be given to the schoolchildren on day 1 of the new academic session.

It is sad that even after six months of the start of the academic session, the negligent education officials have failed to give notebooks to write, he added.

The Shiv Sena corporator alleged that this year, study materials were given to the students in September, but notebooks, along with other items, were not given.

On this, BMC’s education committee chairperson Anjali Naik ordered the administration to provide notebooks to the children. “If they fail to provide the schoolkids with notebooks before Nov 30, then the officials concerned will have to shell out money from their own pockets for the notebooks,” Naik said.