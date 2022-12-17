Mumbai: 6% GST rise will make sewage treatment costly

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: The project cost of seven sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Mumbai will increase by over RS1,000 crore because the Centre has increased the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 12% to 18%. The three main plants are in Dharavi, Malad and Versova. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has agreed to the proposal for cost escalation.

The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water to Mumbai every day. Over 2,000 million litres becomes sewage water and is eventually discharged into the sea, resulting in pollution.

A few months ago, the Central Green Tribunal and the Union Environment Ministry suggested that the BMC should treat sewage water before releasing it into the sea. Accordingly, the civic body decided to construct STPs at Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Malad. Tenders were later issued and contractors were appointed. The plan eventually is to treat 2,464 million litres of water every day.

Out of these seven, work on Dharavi, Versova and Malad STPs started in May 2022. Two months later, in July, the Centre increased the GST to 18%. Owing to a 6% rise, contractors have submitted their cost escalation proposals to the BMC, mentioning that Dharavi, Versova and Malad STPs will cost Rs425 crore more. The cost of Malad STP alone will rise by Rs230 crore.

The proposals of Worli, Bandra and Ghatkopar are still awaiting Mr Chahal’s approval.

