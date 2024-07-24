Mumbai: 6 Arrested For Allegedly Killing Man In Chembur After Fight Over Old Rivalry | Pixabay/ Representative Image

A person succumbed to injuries at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Siddharth Kamble (32), was taken to the hospital after being brutally attacked by a group of people following a fight over an old rivalry.

The police have arrested six accused in the case.

According to reports, the accused were drunk and two of them had a criminal record. The victim was attacked with a sharp weapon. He was taken to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead

According to an Indian Express report, the accused were inebriated, and two of them have prior criminal records.

The incident occurred in the Mukund Nagar area, where an argument erupted between two groups residing in the same locality.

Of the six individuals arrested, Sitaram Jagtap and Suresh Jagtap have a history of crime, with six and three cases registered against them, respectively. The accused attacked Kamble and his friend Vikas Dhende.

Sitaram Jagtap allegedly struck him on the head with a chopper, while the other accused assaulted Kamble’s friend Dhende.

Kamble was rushed to Rajawadi hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.