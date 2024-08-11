 Mumbai: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Mows Her Down In Santacruz East; Driver Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Mows Her Down In Santacruz East; Driver Arrested

Mumbai: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Mows Her Down In Santacruz East; Driver Arrested

A case has been filed under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Mows Her Down In Santacruz East; Driver Arrested | Representative Photo

A 59-year-old woman was allegedly mowed down by a dumper truck when it veered left near Hotel Geeta Vihar in Kalina, Santacruz East. The fatal mishap occurred on Saturday when the victim, Lalita Hanchate, who worked as a house help, was walking beside the road when the driver, Gajanan Chaigule, 21, took a turn in a rash manner, knocking her down.

Hanchate came under the rear wheel and sustained severe head and stomach injuries. Bystanders informed the police, who arrived at the scene and transported her to VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz East, where doctors pronounced her dead. Meanwhile, Chaigule, a Powai resident, was arrested for causing death by negligence.

FPJ Shorts
MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match
MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match
'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video
'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video
Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
Read Also
Kanpur Accident Video: Mother Killed, Daughter Severely Injured After Minor, Performing Stunts In...
article-image

The deceased is survived by her grandchildren, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. While her daughter died in an accident 10 years ago, the father of the kids deserted them long ago. Hanchate was their sole caretaker and eked out a livelihood by working as a house help.

Read Also
Leo Actor Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan & 3 Others Injured In Car Accident During Bromance Shoot In...
article-image

Her relatives don't live in Mumbai hence her neighbour registered a complaint against the dumper driver at the Vakola police station. A case has been filed under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Thane Man Loses ₹71 Lakh In Stock Trading Fraud

Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Thane Man Loses ₹71 Lakh In Stock Trading Fraud

Maharashtra: Seeking Quick Loan, Man Loses ₹2.2 Lakh To Scammers Posing As Bank Officials

Maharashtra: Seeking Quick Loan, Man Loses ₹2.2 Lakh To Scammers Posing As Bank Officials

Mumbai: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Mows Her Down In Santacruz East; Driver Arrested

Mumbai: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Mows Her Down In Santacruz East; Driver Arrested

Mira-Bhayandar: Ticket Checker Of MBMC Bus Service Accused of Rape 'Attempts Suicide'

Mira-Bhayandar: Ticket Checker Of MBMC Bus Service Accused of Rape 'Attempts Suicide'

CREDAI-MCHI Thane Welcomes RBI Decision To Maintain Repo Rate

CREDAI-MCHI Thane Welcomes RBI Decision To Maintain Repo Rate