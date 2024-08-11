Mumbai: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies After Dumper Truck Mows Her Down In Santacruz East; Driver Arrested | Representative Photo

A 59-year-old woman was allegedly mowed down by a dumper truck when it veered left near Hotel Geeta Vihar in Kalina, Santacruz East. The fatal mishap occurred on Saturday when the victim, Lalita Hanchate, who worked as a house help, was walking beside the road when the driver, Gajanan Chaigule, 21, took a turn in a rash manner, knocking her down.

Hanchate came under the rear wheel and sustained severe head and stomach injuries. Bystanders informed the police, who arrived at the scene and transported her to VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz East, where doctors pronounced her dead. Meanwhile, Chaigule, a Powai resident, was arrested for causing death by negligence.

The deceased is survived by her grandchildren, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. While her daughter died in an accident 10 years ago, the father of the kids deserted them long ago. Hanchate was their sole caretaker and eked out a livelihood by working as a house help.

Her relatives don't live in Mumbai hence her neighbour registered a complaint against the dumper driver at the Vakola police station. A case has been filed under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.