Mumbai: 59-Year-Old Software Firm Director Succumbs To Injuries After Being Struck By Minor On Motorcycle Outside Reliance Hospital

59-year-old Pinaki Dey, a software firm director, succumbs to injuries after being struck by a motorcycle driven by a minor outside Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai: Three days after a minor rammed his Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle into a 59-year-old man outside Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, the latter succumbed to his injuries. The victim, Pinaki Dey, was director of a software firm, Atos India. On Tuesday night, he had stepped out of the Girgaum hospital – where his wife was admitted for surgery – for dinner.

After the accident, Dey was admitted to the same hospital and was on ventilator support for the past three days. The 16-year-old accused was served a notice and not arrested. The bike belongs to one Hemant Gomane, who has been made an accused in the matter for letting a minor ride the vehicle.

Dey was crossing RR Road outside the hospital when he was struck by the speeding Bullet coming from Prathana Samaj towards the Bata junction. The minor biker had fled the scene after the collision, the police said.

Eyewitnesses said that Dey was flung far away owing to the collision and lost a lot of blood. Passers-by did not know who he was and rushed him to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital as the accident happened right outside. Someone from the hospital staff recognised him as the relative of the patient and informed the family.

Earlier, the accused were booked for rash and negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. However, after Dey’s death, the police said they will add more charges to the FIR.