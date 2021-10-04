Mumbai: 570 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday

The city recorded 570 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total count to 7,44,389. Also, three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the fatality count to 16,125. A total of 564 patients recovered and were discharged, taking the recovery count to 7,21,051.

On Sunday, 41,044 tests were conducted. Till date, 1,04,74,481 tests have been conducted across the city.

The doubling rate increased to 1,187 days, while the weekly growth rate is at 0.06 per cent and the recovery rate is 97 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,692 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:27 AM IST