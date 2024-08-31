Mumbai: 57-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹4.16 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As Cops Over Fake Money Laundering Case Involving Nawab Malik

Man loses ₹4.16 lakh to scam posing as police over fake money laundering case involving Nawab Malik. | Representational Photo

Mumbai: A 57-year-old man lost Rs 4.16 lakh to fraudsters who posed as cops and fleeced him on the pretext of his involvement in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate against NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Notably, this is another case wherein the name of a well-known person, who has been booked by law agencies, has been used to scam the target. Recently, a 23-year-old man, pursuing Chartered Accountancy, was duped in the name of Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, who has been also booked for money laundering.

In the latest case, the Parel resident received a message on August 20, which said that his parcel could not be delivered and directed him to contact the number provided in the text for more details.

The call was answered by a person who claimed to be a courier company official. He told the man that his parcel, destined to Japan, had been seized by the Customs as it contained 200 gram MDMA drugs, five passports, three credit cards, a laptop and Rs 35,000.

Despite the complainant's denial regarding the consignment's ownership, he was connected to a fake crime branch officer through a call, assuring him that he can file an online complaint, said the police. Then a person donning a police uniform spoke to the man over a video call, quizzing him over his 'links' with Malik.

The con told him that Malik was is in police custody and that he will meet the same fate soon. The scammer then asked the man to transfer money on the pretext of getting it verified by the Reserve Bank of India. Terrified, he made the payment, but later saw Malik, who is out on bail, on a TV news channel, making him realise the fraud.