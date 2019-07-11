Mumbai: 56-year-old builder jumps to death from 15th floor in Matunga; police suggest he was under depression

<p>On Wednesday, a 56-year-old builder allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of his apartment building in Matunga.</p><p>According to Indian Express, the deceased was identified as Mukesh Navinchand Savla. Mukesh lived with his wife on the 15th floor of Laxmi Niketan building near Indian Gymkhana. Savla was a member of Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry and was the founder and director of Manas Group. The incident took place on Wednesday at around 3 pm, that is when Mukesh went to the gallery of the main hall and jumped. His wife and residents of the building heard Savla scream when he jumped off the building. A police officer told the leading daily, “The watchman, who was posted at the main gate, rushed to the lobby when he heard a thud. On seeing the body, he intimated the other residents and rushed him to Sion hospital, where he was declared dead.”</p><p>So far, police have not found any suicide note from his residence. According to police, Savla was suffering from depression. During investigation, cops found that Savla was going through health issues and financial crisis. Police has said that Savla had been depressed for a few years now, stayed at home and was mostly quiet. Cops registered an accidental death report and were investigating into reasons that drove him to commit suicide.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>