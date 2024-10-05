 Mumbai: 55-Yr-Old Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Sodomising Minor Boy
Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 03:07 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

A special POCSO court sentenced a 55-year-old Govandi resident to 10 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 10-year old boy, who resided in his neighbourhood.

On November 7, 2015, the victim was playing with his friends, when the accused, an auto driver asked him to fetch bidi, said the prosecution, adding that when the boy came back, he pulled him to his house. It is alleged that he subjected the child to unnatural sex.

In the meanwhile, one of the boy's friends went and alerted his family. The victim's elder brother immediately rushed to the accused's and rescued him. The child later narrated his ordeal to his family members, after which they lodged a case with the Shivaji Nagar police station. The accused was arrested the same day, but was granted bail on July 26, 2016.

The trial, however, began six years later. The prosecution examined the victim, his family and friends, while producing medical evidence. It was claimed that since the boy took bath after the incident, the evidence was lost. The prosecution pointed out that the medical officer had found injuries on the child's body, which was due to sexual assault.

The accused, however, claimed that he was being falsely implicated as he had a quarrel with the victim’s family a few years back. Rejecting the argument, the court relied on the testimonies, including that of the victim’s friend who said that he had seen the accused assaulting the boy. Refusing his plea to show leniency, the court said, “Looking to his age, he is having sufficient maturity, but he still committed such an offence. The incident has left a scar in the victim's mind, which will also cause mental trauma to the boy in future.”

