Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Dies After Motorcycle Collides With Tempo In Malad; Case Filed Against Driver

Representative Image

A 55-year-old man died after his motorcycle hit a tempo that suddenly applied brakes in Malad. The man has been identified as Vinod Pawar. A case has been filed against the tempo driver at Bangur Nagar police station on August 28.

On August 15 at 9:30 am, Pawar was returning from work on his motorcycle. While riding on the Link Road, the tempo driver abruptly applied brakes, leading to a collision with Pawar's motorcycle. The impact of the accident threw Pawar off his bike, and he fell under the tempo. Pawar sustained several injuries to his stomach and fell unconscious. First, he was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali but later shifted to Sion Hospital based on doctors' recommendations. However, he succumbed to his injuries on August 19.

Following the incident, Pawar's son, Vishal Pawar (30), filed a case against the tempo driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act. These sections include 279 (Rash driving), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage), and section 184 (dangerous driving). The case was officially registered at Bangur Nagar police station on August 28.

