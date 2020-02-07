Mumbai: 55-year-old commits suicide, police book five

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Taluka police registered a case of abetment of suicide against five persons, including a woman, after a 55-year-old woman was found hanging at her home in Dundee Village in Panvel on Tuesday afternoon.
The police said the initial investigation revealed that the incident was a result of enmity with a neighbour. The deceased was identified as Sharda Govind Mali.
Police said they have booked five persons, including a minor girl, and started searching them. They are identified as Alka Gopal Patil, 45, Vanabai Arjun Dawane, 60, Gopal Vitthal Patil, 48, Hanuman Bhagwan Patil, 42, and one minor girl.
According to police, there was a quarrel between Alka Gopal Patil and the deceased, after Mali accompanied her daughter to some place in the village.
Patil alleged that she tried to kidnap her daughter. The family of the deceased alleged that they tortured Mali mentally that led to taking her the drastic step.
However, the police are also looking at another aspect of the incident. “There were some burn marks and the family also alleged that a mangal sutra was stolen by the accused from the house,” said an on-duty police official from Panvel Taluka police station.
There was no one at the home when the incident took place. Mali was found hanging from the ceiling fan. No one has been arrested so far.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)