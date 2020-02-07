Mumbai: 55-year-old commits suicide, police book five

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Taluka police registered a case of abetment of suicide against five persons, including a woman, after a 55-year-old woman was found hanging at her home in Dundee Village in Panvel on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said the initial investigation revealed that the incident was a result of enmity with a neighbour. The deceased was identified as Sharda Govind Mali.

Police said they have booked five persons, including a minor girl, and started searching them. They are identified as Alka Gopal Patil, 45, Vanabai Arjun Dawane, 60, Gopal Vitthal Patil, 48, Hanuman Bhagwan Patil, 42, and one minor girl.