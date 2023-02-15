Mumbai: 55 structures razed in Borivali, path cleared for international monitoring station

Representative image

The BMC on Wednesday razed 55 illegal structures that had mushroomed Ministry of Communication lands at Borivali. The action was taken after the Bombay High Court (HC) gave the order on behalf of the Central Government.

The encroachments had collectively taken up 5.5 acre of land and the BMC deployed 35 workers, 10 officers and 10 backhoe loader machines from the R-Central ward to complete the action.

The demolition has cleared the way for the construction of an international monitoring station.

International Monitoring System

The wireless planning and coordination wing of the Ministry of Communication (Central Government) is the nodal national radio regulatory agency which is responsible for planning, engineering, regulating, managing and monitoring the radio frequency (RF) spectrum and satellite orbits, as well as licensing of wireless stations across the country.

The international monitoring station in Mumbai will be one of five in India.

The 10-acre Central Government plot at Borivali (West) has been encroached upon for 10 years. The encroachers had approached the HC against the demolition but on January 6, the court gave an order in favour of the Central Government. Thereafter, the collector's office issued an order of demolition to the BMC on February 11.

