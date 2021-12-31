Mumbai: 55% of samples sent for genome sequencing at Kasturba Laboratory diagnosed with Omicron variant

Fifty-five per cent of the samples sent for the genome sequencing at the Kasturba Laboratory has been diagnosed with the new Omicron variant, which reveals the seventh whole genomic surveillance report of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The report also stated that nearly 32 per cent of samples were diagnosed with 'Delta' derivatives and 13 per cent samples detected with 'Delta' variants. Moreover a 60-year-old senior citizen died due to the covid-19 and was diagnosed with 'Delta derivative'.

THE civic body had collected a total of 376 samples of covid infected patients as part of the seventh batch by the Next Generation Genome Sequencing Lab at Kasturba Hospital of BMC and National Institute of Virology at Pune. Of these 282 patients were from Mumbai, of which 156 samples were found with Omicron variant, followed by 89 samples with Delta derivatives and 37 with Delta variant. However 26 patients had to be hospitalised at the Seven hills hospital in Marol.

“In the seventh batch, 376 samples were sent for genome sequencing, of which 282 were from Mumbai. Of the 282 patients, 46 (16 per cent) were of up to 20 years of age, 99 (35 per cent) were between 21 and 40 years, 79 (28 per cent) in the 41-60 age group, 54 (19 per cent) between 61 and 80 years, and four (one per cent) in the above-80 segment,” said an official.

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said, “So far, none of them required oxygen support. So, right now, the oxygen requirement among Omicron patients is nearly zero which is much higher in Delta patients.”

Meanwhile, of the 282 patients, 32 fall in the age group of less than 18 years, of which 16 patients were infected with Omicron variant, followed by 12 with Delta derivatives and four with delta variant. “As the children below 18 years are still unvaccianted, the infection rate might be high with the opening of the schools but the fatality will be minimal,” said an expert.

Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist and Epidemiologist, PD Hinduja Hospital has warned that the new variant has the potential to spread in the community quickly. Moreover they were expecting a rise in the number of infections and a possible third wave because of Omicron, and the increasing numbers are in line with what was anticipated. This is what has happened in other parts of the world, and we are likely to experience the same cycle that SA went through, and other countries such as the UK, Denmark and the US are presently going through.

“It has been over 6-8 months since the most vulnerable groups received a second dose of the vaccine, and with waning immunity and a novel variant which has immune escape properties, we need to be very cautious, especially to avoid crowds. The variant is likely to spread through the community, but how fast it spreads will determine how overwhelmed the healthcare system gets,” he said.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 08:39 PM IST