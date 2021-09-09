Mumbai: 530 new Covid cases in city increases total count to 7,47,608 so far

COVID-19 cases across the city have crossed 500-mark on Wednesday, with 530 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 7,47,608 so far. The city had witnessed more than 500 cases in a single-day on July 15 when 545 cases were reported. Meanwhile four people succumbed to the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 16,004 till now.

Maharashtra also reported a slight rise in the daily COVID cases on Wednesday, with 4,174 new cases and 65 COVID-19 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing it’s tally to 64,97,872, with 1,37,962 till now. Meanwhile the active cases have dropped below 50,000 in the state.

Dr Sonam Solanki, Consultant Pulmonologist and Bronchoscopist, Masina Hospital said when they look at the trend of increasing cases and the socially irresponsible behaviour amongst people in common spaces and gatherings without masks, they would be concerned.

“Amongst people who need hospitalization, there are two groups. First are the elderly populations with comorbidities who have breakthrough infections (clinically significant infection even after completing vaccination) and the other group are the unvaccinated people who develop moderate-severe disease needing hospitalisation and/or ICU admission. As things open up, we will see an increase, but it need not be a crisis situation as the lessons learnt in the first and second waves should not be forgotten,” she said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:30 AM IST