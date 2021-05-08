Mumbai: 520 cases registered against lockdown violators on May 7

Mumbai Police registered 520 cases against citizens flouting the lockdown violations on Friday and were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant. Most violations recorded on Friday were against citizens moving around without a valid reason.
Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that on Friday, of the 520 cases of lockdown violations, 147 cases were registered for wandering without a valid reason, 123 for not wearing a mask and 155 for operating non-essential shops despite orders forbidding it. While 56 cases were registered on Friday for gathering in public, 11 cases were registered for illegal vehicular movement and 12 for operating a hotel establishment.
Three cases were registered against betel nut shops and two against patients fleeing the quarantine centre for violating the COVID rules, while 11 cases were registered against hawkers in the city on Friday. Most violations were recorded in the central parts of the city, with 129 violations.
As a part of a crackdown on lockdown violations, a manager and owner of an Oshiwara-based spa were detained and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on Friday for violating the lockdown norms and operating the spa despite the state government not giving them the permission. Oshiwara Police also rescued a woman found in the spa establishment. While the woman was rescued, the manager and the owner were detained and booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying an order issued by a public servant.