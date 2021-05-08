Mumbai: 520 cases registered against lockdown violators on May 7



Three cases were registered against betel nut shops and two against patients fleeing the quarantine centre for violating the COVID rules, while 11 cases were registered against hawkers in the city on Friday. Most violations were recorded in the central parts of the city, with 129 violations.



As a part of a crackdown on lockdown violations, a manager and owner of an Oshiwara-based spa were detained and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on Friday for violating the lockdown norms and operating the spa despite the state government not giving them the permission. Oshiwara Police also rescued a woman found in the spa establishment. While the woman was rescued, the manager and the owner were detained and booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying an order issued by a public servant.



