Mumbai News: 52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car On Western Express Highway Near Andheri

Representational image | File Photo

A 52-year-old woman died after a car hit her while crossing the Western Express Highway on Sunday evening. Eyewitnesses reported that the woman, identified as Bhagyashri Daripkar, was hit by a speeding white coloured car as she was crossing the busy highway in front of Saiparsad Hotel near Andheri East’s Gundavali at 7:30 p.m. Her legs got trapped in the car’s wheel, causing head and ear injuries after which she lost consciousness.

Driver flees from hospital

The driver of the car initially stopped to help, and with the assistance of people, they rushed Bhagyashri to Trauma Care Hospital, Jogeshwari East. However, the driver later disappeared from the hospital, leaving no trace of his identity or vehicle information.

Senior Police Inspector of Andhe Police station stated, "CCTV cameras were not installed where the accident occurred, so it's not yet clear which vehicle collided with the woman."

Swapnil Yadav, the nephew of the woman, said, "The hospital's CCTV footage was examined, but it did not provide clear footage."

An eyewitness contacted Bhagyashri's nephew, Swapnil Yadav, to inform him of her critical condition. Swapnil promptly came to the hospital, where doctors recommended transferring Bhagyashri to another hospital due to a shortage of beds at the Trauma Care Hospital. With the support of others, Swapnil admitted her to Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle West, where medical treatment commenced. But, at 9.50 p.m., the doctors declared Bhagyashri deceased.

Investigation on

Neither the name nor the number plate of the vehicle was known. Consequently, Swapnil filed a case against an unidentified individual for allegedly causing death by negligence. The case was filed under sections 279 (rash driving) 304 (A) (death by negligence) of the IPC Act 134 (A) (criminal action for any injury or death) and 134 (B) (abets on assault) of the Motor Vehicle Act at the Andheri police Station on October 9.