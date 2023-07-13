 Mumbai: 52-Year Old Heart Patient Gets New Life After Doctors Perform Mitra Clip Procedure
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 52-Year Old Heart Patient Gets New Life After Doctors Perform Mitra Clip Procedure

Mumbai: 52-Year Old Heart Patient Gets New Life After Doctors Perform Mitra Clip Procedure

A 52-year-old IT professional suffering from cardiac failure along with mitral regurgitation gets a new lease of life after doctors at SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim performed the Mitra Clip procedure on June 7.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
Representational image | Pixabay

A 52-year-old IT professional suffering from cardiac failure along with mitral regurgitation gets a new lease of life after doctors at SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim performed the Mitra Clip procedure on June 7. During this procedure, a small device Mitra Clip is placed in the heart’s mitral valve to reduce leakage.

Details

The patient with ischemic heart failure had suffered a heart attack in January this year following which he had undergone angioplasty. Despite the angioplasty, his post-recovery did not go well, and his heart function had reduced by 20-25%. As a series of tests were conducted, it was found that the patient had a severe leak in his mitral valve (the valve between the left atrium and the left ventricle of the heart), requiring surgery.

Moreover, the patient was on many medications, which could not be increased as he had low blood pressure, and increasing the dosage was not possible.

Read Also
Mumbai: Time Treatment By Doctors Saves Toddler with 60% Burns
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Technical Snag Causes 10-Minute Delay In Western Railway's Local Train Services

Mumbai News: Technical Snag Causes 10-Minute Delay In Western Railway's Local Train Services

Mumbai: 52-Year Old Heart Patient Gets New Life After Doctors Perform Mitra Clip Procedure

Mumbai: 52-Year Old Heart Patient Gets New Life After Doctors Perform Mitra Clip Procedure

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Receives Light Showers In Parts Of Western Suburbs; Moderate...

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Receives Light Showers In Parts Of Western Suburbs; Moderate...

Mumbai News: Five Booked in Connection with Death of 10-Year-Old Boy in Elevator Accident

Mumbai News: Five Booked in Connection with Death of 10-Year-Old Boy in Elevator Accident

Mumbai: Woman Booked for Forging Age Details in Passport to Fly to Kuwait

Mumbai: Woman Booked for Forging Age Details in Passport to Fly to Kuwait