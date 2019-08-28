Mumbai: 51,000 teachers to be skilled in spoken English

Mumbai: In a major English language training programme, over 51,000 teachers of state government schools across 36 districts are being trained under Tejas - a project of British Council, Tata Trusts and the state government.

It is estimated that the training programme will benefit over 1.5 million government school children by 2021.

At the launch of Tejas, Maharashtra's School Education and Youth Welfare Minister Ashish Shelar said: "I am pleased at the positive impact of this unique partnership between Government of Maharashtra, Tata Trusts and British Council.

Our state government strives to provide the best of learning and development facilities to our dedicated teachers. Tejas is a significant step in this direction, leveraging technology to provide a collaborative learning platform to 51,000 teachers covering our Maharashtra state by 2021."