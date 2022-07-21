Mumbai: 50-year-old dies by suicide in Shivaji Park

Photo: Representative Image

A 50-year-old driver was found to have died by suicide on the premises of his employer's building in Shivaji Park on Thursday morning.

According to the Shivaji Park Police, the deceased, Trimurti Murkar, was a resident of Worli and was employed as a full-time driver for a family staying in Om Cooperative Housing Society here in Shivaji Park.

The police said that he died by suicide in the employees' quarters in the building and that his body was noticed by another employee who came in at dawn.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

"No suicide note was found on the victim or at the spot, but investigations have revealed that he had an alcohol addiction. We have found no signs of foul play and have registered an Accidental Death Report," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Pranaya Ashok.