Mumbai: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Ceiling Slab Falls On Her, Building Owner Booked For Negligence After 11 Months

The Portion Of The Slab That Collapsed |

Almost a year after a 5-year-old girl died after a portion of the wall fell on her while she was sleeping, the Bhandup police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the owner of the building for negligence causing death.

The incident took place in July last year in a dilapidated building in Bhandup’s Sonapur area.

The complainant, Latif Akram Shaikh, 32, has been living in the 30-plus-year-old five-story Zakeriya Building since 2021 on a rental basis along with his family members including the deceased Tasin Bano. The flat is owned by Riyaz Siddiqui.

Shaikh in his statement to the police said that his father Mohammad Nanu Shaikh, 54, had repeatedly warned Riyaz about the dangerous condition of the building and had requested to repair it before any untoward incident. However, Shaikh alleges that Riyaz kept delaying the procedure. On July 19 late midnight, a portion of the slab collapsed on the little girl who was sleeping in the hall room with his grandmother. The portion of the slab fell directly on the girl’s face, severely injuring her face and head.

According to Shaikh, they took Tasin to Mulund’s Agarwal Hospital where they referred her to the Sion Hospital. At Sion Hospital, the hospital staff told Shaikh that they do not have beds available in the ICU, hence they suggested they go to KEM Hospital. The next stop was SRCC Children’s Hospital at Haji Ali but before the treatment began, the child was declared dead at 5.24 am.

All this while, for almost a year, the family of Tasin struggled to get justice for the child’s death which happened due to negligence of the building owner. The family members were manipulated into not registering the case to avoid ‘court cases’ and ‘wasting time’, instead they were told they would receive compensation. However, 11 months on, the family is on the verge of being homeless. Worried they would face more harm if they spoke to the media, one family member on the condition of anonymity said, “They kept manipulating, prompting us to not file a police complaint, even the police did the same. In the end, our only worry was that we had already lost our child, we did not want to lose our shelter too. So we kept quiet, but finally, we decided to do it anyway since the landlord is going to kick us out in a month from now.”

Riyaz Siddiqui has been booked by the police under section 304A (causing death due to negligence), a bailable offence of the Indian Penal Code.