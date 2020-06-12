Mumbai: 5-year-old boy falls into nullah at Ghatkopar, yet to be traced

Mumbai: Search-and-rescue operations were launched for a five-year-old boy who fell into a nullah at Ghatkopar on Thursday afternoon. At the time of writing, the child was yet to be traced, as rescue operations had to be suspended due to poor light.

According to fire brigade officials, Hussain Hamid Shaikh was playing near a nullah at Savitribai Phule Nagar in Ghatkopar, around noon, when he slipped and fell into the culvert. His elder brother alerted his mother, who rushed to get help.

According to Rakhi Jadhav, a corporator from the area, "Seeing her child drowning, his mother Reshma jumped in and managed to grab his hand, only to begin drowning herself. Her brother, Karim Shaikh, who spotted her, rushed to help. He began pulling her out but unfortunately, the child slipped from her grasp."