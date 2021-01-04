Mumbai: 15% water cut on January 5-6 in the city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged Mumbaikars to use water as sparingly as possible as several areas are expected to face water cuts. This comes in light of the repair work of the Chlorine Injection Point.

The maintenance work will be carried out from 10 am on January 5 and the water cut will be in effect from 10 am on January 5 to 10 am on January 6.

The BMC in a statement said it has undertaken repair work of Chlorine Injection Point Agra Road Valve Complex (ARVC) between Yevai to Pogav.

List of areas where water supply will be impacted

City areas: A, B, C, D, E, G / North and G / South wards

West Suburbs: Whole West Suburbs (H / East, H / West, K / East, K / West, P / North, P / South, R / North, R / Central, R / South)

East Suburbs: L, N, S.

The BMC has urged residents of the area to store enough water on the previous day and use it sparingly.