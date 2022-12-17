Mumbai: 5-month-old dies of measles

Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus

Mumbai: A five-month-old child succumbed to measles in Mumbai on Dec 13. The infant was not yet eligible for immunisation due to age. With this the number of measles deaths has risen to 14 in the city, of which five are suspected deaths.

A senior health officer said the child developed fever with a rash on Dec 11, followed by difficulty in breathing. She was admitted to a BMC hospital but her condition deteriorated and despite resuscitative measures could not be revived. The cause of death has been registered as acute respiratory failure due to bronchopneumonia with measles.

Meanwhile, confirmed measles cases have now touched 485, while 5,077 cases are still in the suspected category.

