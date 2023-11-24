Mumbai: 5 Idols Worth ₹1.7 Lakh Stolen From Mulund Jain Temple; FIR Registered Against Unknown Persons

Mumbai: 5 Idols Stolen From Mulund Jain Temple; FIR Registered Against Unknown Persons | Representational Image

Five idols from a Mulund-based Jain temple went missing on Thursday.

According to the complainant, Manoj Madan Charla (47), a resident of Mulund, he built the temple named ‘Deepam Gruh Mandiram’, at Sarvodaya Nagar in Mulund West, in 2020. It had three huge idols made of marble, with silver copper polishing and five idols of ‘Panchdhatu’.

What exactly happened?

The temple opens at 5:30 in the morning and closes at 1:30 pm till 4:30, which then remains open till 9:30 pm. According to Charla, the priest of the temple Rajesh Yadav closed the temple at 9:30 pm on Wednesday. The next morning, on Thursday, Charla said he received a call from Yadav saying the lock of the temple was broken. Charla when reached the temple, found that the locks were forced open, and inside, two huge idols of marble with silver copper polishing were missing, and all the five small idols were missing as well.

FIR registered against unknown persons

Charla informed the police that the five small idols cost up to Rs. 80,000, while the big ones cost Rs. 90,000 – making it a total of Rs.1,70,000. An FIR has been registered against unknown persons under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, building, vent, etc.), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commission an offence), and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code.