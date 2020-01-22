Mumbai: 5 held for selling parts of stolen trucks in scrap

Mumbai: Dahisar Police arrested five persons for stealing a pick-up van and selling it off to scrap to earn profits. The arrests were made from Dhule and Nandurbar districts.

In December last year, a driver approached Dahisar police complaining his Mahindra Bolero Pickup Maxitruck, MH-48-T-8664, was stolen from the Western Express Highway at Dahisar.

Accordingly, police booked the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and teams were formed to detect the crime.

A team, led by assistant inspector Chandrakant Gharge, under the guidance of MM Mujawar, senior inspector of Dahisar police station, scrutinised the CCTV camera footages and found that a white Xcent was seen driving alongside the stolen Mahindra Pickup van.

The team traced the owner of white Xcent, who said a driver, Abdul Momin Shaikh, 23, was driving it on the intervening night of December 29-30, after which the latter was placed under arrest.

During the probe, Shaikh confessed and revealed the names of his accomplices, Wasim Hussain Shaikh, 32, Mohammad Salim Shah, 35, Rizwan Teli, 22 and Karimuddin Khan, 20, who were arrested from Dhule.

Further probe revealed the accused had taken the pickup truck to Dhule and sold its parts to a scrap dealer in Nandurbar.