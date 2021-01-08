Mumbai: 5 held after 2 alleged robbers assaulted, stripped in Kandivali

The Kandivali Police in Mumbai has arrested five men for allegedly assaulting two men, suspected to be a robber, and recording the incident which was later uploaded on social media.

The men had shaved off their heads and stripped off their clothes and then recorded the entire incident.

The Police have booked several people who were allegedly involved in the incident. Based on technical evidence and circumstantial evidence, Kandivali Police arrested five accused and they were produced before the magistrate court.

The court sent the accused of police custody till January 11. Police said that more arrests are likely to be made and are investigating the matter further.